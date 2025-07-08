Ogun Police arrest fleeing murder suspect attempting to sell stolen vehicle

The stolen vehicle

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a murder suspect, identified as Onabanjo, in the Ojodu area of the state.

The suspect was linked to the killing of one Mr. Kola Adun, a resident of River Valley Estate in Ojodu Berger, whose decomposing body was discovered in his home.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the suspect is currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation.

The statement reads, “On July 7, 2025, at about 1300hrs, the Divisional Police Officer of Ojodu Abiodun Division received a distress call from Mubarak area in Akute, reporting unusual stench emanating from a residence.

“Officers immediately responded and proceeded to Ogunmoyero Street, River Valley Estate, where they forced entry into the premises and found the lifeless body of Mr. Adun on the first floor, bearing visible stab wounds. Bloodstains were discovered at the scene, and his Toyota Camry with Reg. No. LAGOS AAA 193 GC was missing.

“Suspicion was raised on Sunday morning, July 6, when a friend of the deceased went to pick him up for church service and discovered that the gate was locked from the outside and calls to the victim went unanswered before the phone was switched off.

“He alerted the family and reported the matter at Ojodu Abiodun Police Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that his former driver, Ayomide Oluwadamilare, 25 years old, unlawfully entered the residence on Saturday, July 5, 2025, with the intent to rob.

“He stabbed Mr. Adun to death and fled with the deceased’s vehicle.

“A breakthrough occurred when the suspect attempted to sell the stolen vehicle to a car dealer in Ijede, Ikorodu. The dealer, suspicious of the suspect, contacted the police, leading to the suspect’s prompt arrest at the point of sale,” she said.

Odutola, however, said the body of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu, for autopsy, while the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Abeokuta, for discreet investigation and prosecution.