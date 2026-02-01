NCS confirms attack by suspected smugglers in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, Idiroko, has confirmed another violent assault on its officers by suspected smugglers along a bush path at Alapoti in Ado/Odo-Ota Local Government area.

Mr Zakari Chado, the Command’s Spokesperson, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Ota.

Chado said that the second attack on its officers was coming barely one week after a similar attack by the suspected drug traffickers, where two of its personnel sustained threatening injuries at the Akokoro area of Iwoye in Imeko-Afon Local Government area.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 6.00 p.m. on Saturday, when its officers went on a routine anti-smuggling patrol along a bush path at Alapoti in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

He said that the officers intercepted a convoy of motorcycles conveying smuggled foreign parboiled rice.

“46 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice were seized and evacuated into an official patrol vehicle as the team exited the location.

“While withdrawing from the scene, the officers were suddenly ambushed by a large mob armed with dangerous weapons.

“The weapons include Dane guns, stones, bottles, and charms, in a coordinated attempt to overwhelm the patrol team and recover the seized items.

“The officers maintained composure and successfully repelled the attack after an intense exchange that lasted about thirty minutes.

“During the confrontation, one of the assailants got injured and succumbed to his injuries, while a suspect who claimed ownership of the seized rice was apprehended and is currently undergoing investigation,” he revealed.

Chado noted that the command has observed that the recent spate of attacks on its personnel was directly linked to the renewed and intensified anti-smuggling operations.

He said that the operations had led to significant seizures of arms, ammunition, narcotics, and other prohibited items within the area of responsibility.

He added that the violent reactions underscored the determination of criminal elements to resist lawful enforcement and undermine national security.

He quoted the Acting Area Controller of the command, Deputy Comptroller Olukayode Afeni, as condemning the attack and describing it as barbaric and an assault on the rule of law.

Afeni reaffirmed that such resistance would not deter the command or the Service from carrying out its statutory mandate, warning that those involved would be identified and brought to justice.

He also assured law-abiding members of the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to their safety and the enforcement of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

Vanguard News