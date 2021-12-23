In what appears to be a shock to its numerous customers in Abuja and environs, a leading auto care service company, SmartCog has says it’s offering a 100 per cent free service to its clients, eliminating the burden of the N50,000 worth service from this.

Explaining reason for this kind gesture to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the Chief Operations Officer and Head Engineer of SmartCog Auto Care, Engr. Rotimi Caleb said being the first time the company is making its presence in Abuja, it thought it worthy to make their festive period with the free service.

He further explain that the company wants to prepare families who may wish to travel with their car this season for a smooth journey.

According to Engr Caleb, the company attaches more importance to saving lives than financial gains, hence the reason for the 100 per cent discount.

SmartCog Auto Care offers smart and computerised car diagnostic, engine repair, air conditioning and wheel balancing.

According to him, the organisation aims to use smart intelligent solutions to all car needs of its customers.

The free service which today commenced on the 23rd of December will run all through January 2022.

Apart from the free auto care, the company is also giving out fantastic prizes to customers.

Strategically located at Plot 221, Martins Ejembi Crescent by Ceder Crest Hospital Apo off Apo, Abuja, the company, while wishing customers a hitch free yuletide drive, urges all to key into this fantastic offer.