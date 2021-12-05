.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A lecturer with Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, Mr Aderemi Bankole has urged an Osun State High Court, sitting in Ede to dissolve his marriage after alleging his wife of infidelity alleged infidelity with the Rector of the school, Dr Lateef Olatunji.

A copy of the signed petition received by Osun State High Court, Ede with the number HED/25D/2021 which was obtained by Vanguard in Osogbo, Bankole alleged his wife, Adebukunola of cruelty, promiscuity, infidelity, waywardness among others against him.

The petition which was submitted to the court by his counsel, Hashim Abioye has as defendants, his wife, the Rector and one Mr Oluwole Solanke.

While stressing that he and his wife have continuously lived apart for two years, he noted that they were married at the marriage Registry at Amuwo Festac Town, Lagos before they relocated to Ijagbo via Offa, Kwara state, adding that “the union is blessed with three children of age, 18, 16 and 9-year-old.”

“Since the marriage, my wife has been behaving in such a way that I can’t reasonably be expected to live with her because she continuously had illicit affairs, committed adultery with the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, Dr Lateef Olatunji to the extent of it becoming scandalous and also a subject of social media discourse.

“My wife made an illegal and unauthorised trip to London for six months without my consent facilitated by Former Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Mrs Veronica Anisulowo and Dr Olatunji which she was harboured by one Sunday Adebola and Mrs Ayodele Sodipo.

“When she was illegally harboured, it later resulted in the premature birth, she was pregnant at the said period. While in London and Nigeria she engaged in illicit and immoral relationships with Dr Lateef Olatunji and Oluwole Solanke both being colleagues with her at Federal Polytechnic Offa.

“I plead with the court to dissolve our marriage and the court should grant me the custody of our two children”, it reads.