‎Super Eagles goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke withdraws court case against wife

Olorunleke

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

‎

‎Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, has withdrawn the divorce case filed against his wife.

‎

‎Ojo, who earlier admitted to committing adultery in his petition, had filed for divorce because his wife publicly accused him of infidelity.

‎

‎However, his wife, Tosin Olorunleke, the respondent in the case, pleaded with the court not to dissolve their marriage, stating that she does not want their children to become products of a broken home.

‎

‎The case, which was scheduled to begin hearing on Tuesday, October 21, was struck out after Ojo filed a motion for withdrawal, indicating that both parties have agreed to settle the matter amicably out of court.

‎

‎In his motion, Ojo further appealed to the court to treat the petition as if he had never taken his wife to court, signalling his intention to reconcile and move forward in peace.

‎

‎The couple has two children.