My husband gives me only N50 for food, woman tells court

A hearing-impaired woman, Hauwa’u Bello, on Wednesday dragged her husband, Usman Shuaibu, before a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, on grounds that he gives her only N50 for food.

The complainant, who communicated through sign language, which was interpreted by one Aisha Sulaiman, said her husband was starving her.

“We got married in 2016, and my parents provided food for us. The problem started when the food finished.

”He has failed in his responsibilities to provide for the house. He is a tailor.

“When I delivered my baby, he couldn’t pay the hospital bill; it was his mother who provided the money,” she said.

She said that their parents had intervened and advised her husband to provide for his family’s needs, but he didn’t change. She prayed court to dissolve the marriage.

However, Shuaibu denied Bello’s claims.

The judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad, ordered the couple to present their parents or guardians on Aug. 25. (NAN)