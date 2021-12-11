.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari has flagged off an empowerment scheme for small-scale businesses in his District.

The programme which was held across the eight Local Government Areas in Kaduna North Senatorial District, saw each of the beneficiaries doing small scale businesses being given N10,000 each.

The programme was in collaboration with the National Directorate for Employment(NDE) and had beneficiaries drawn from a variety of businesses, namely making beans cake (kosai), Waina, butchers, Tea Sellers and tailors.

Senator Kwari further reassured his constituents of his plans to empower more, especially women, youths and the vulnerable.

A cross-section of the beneficiaries commended the Senator for the gesture while promising to judiciously utilise the funds.

The first batch of local governments in the programme Sabon Gari, Zaria, Soba, Makarfi and Kuda. The second batch was Lere, Ikara and Kubau Local governments.

It would be recalled that only recently the Senator empowered 87 constituency sports teams as a step towards encouraging creativity for self-reliance and societal development.