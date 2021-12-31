By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Senator Suleman Abdu Kwari has disbursed start-up money to People With Disability ( PWDs) at the end of a series of annual training and empowerment programmers on Friday.

This was contained in a statement by the lawmaker’s media office on Friday, shortly after the presentation of cash to the trained beneficiaries.

The disbursement process was handled by Professor Abdullahi Musa on behalf of the Senator, at the closing of an elaborate ceremony in Sabon Gari Local Government area of the State.

In a message to the beneficiaries at the disbursement event, Senator Kwari urged the beneficiaries to apply the skills they learnt for their economic benefits and that of the nation.

He also urged them to join other members of his Constituency in praying for and supporting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir Erufai as they work towards transforming Nigeria and Kaduna State respectively.

It would be recalled that the intensive training programme for the PWDs commenced two weeks ago under a partnership between the Senator and the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST), with beneficiaries drawn from all the eight local government areas in the zone.