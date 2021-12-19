…says, Nigeria can’t be better without replacing selfishness with selflessness

Obidike Chukwuebuka, Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the Party’s National Youth Strategic Lobby Committee has called on Nigerian leaders to shun selfishness and give selfless services to the country.

Addressing the press men at the International Conference center, Abuja after a National summit; Obidike decried the sordid state of the nation, accusing some community leaders, legislators, Governors, religious leaders, ministers and some individuals for developmental backwardness in the country.

He said; “selfish leaders hinder development in our country and have become one of the most assailed factors in explaining the failure and underdevelopment in Nigeria which is one of the most prominent elements militating against the proper marshaling of resources in Nigeria.

“Why are our infrastructural facilities including roads, power, schools, hospitals among others are in such a calamitous situation? Selfishness has done an incalculable harm to the progress of Nigeria as a country and the effects have been far reaching, including negative international image, lack of legitimacy for government, violence and political instability, erosion of social values including the culture of hard work, social trust, respect for others, especially elders and the weak, etc.

Lack of unity of purpose in government directly affects the running of the nation’s economy. Corruption also stifle economic growth; it reduces economic efficiency and development despite the enormous resources in the country.

“It is time to right the wrongs of the nation and reinvigorate faith towards the actualisation of the greatness of our country, Nigeria.

We cannot comfortably administer effectively without reenacting our existing law to provide stiffer punishment for economic Crimes offender.

Appointing Men of integrity and uprightness, people of unimpeachable purity of private life to into respective position of authority.” Obidike concluded.