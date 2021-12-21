The 32-year-old Secretary of FAOMEC Nigeria Ltd., Bunmi Mbam, was arraigned before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on Monday for allegedly defrauding the company of N214,166.

The Prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adesina, told the court that the defendant is a facing a five-countcharge which she committed on Nov. 25, 2021 around 10:00 a.m., at FAOMEC Nigeria Ltd., along the Ibadan Express Way in Ile-Ife.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained and converted the sum of N66,666, which belonged to the company to her own use.

According to him, the defendant also converted the sum of N30,000 that she collected from one Alhaji Musa Muhammed to her own use.

The prosecutor also added that the defendant collected another N10,000 from Deacon E. A. Fawole and used it for her own benefit.

Adesina also said that the defendant fraudulently obtained and converted the sum of N7,500 belonging to Ololade Doyin to her own use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 388 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge of fraud preferred against her.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Leke Dada, pleaded that the court should grant bail to the defendant in the most liberal term. He promised that his client would not jump bail but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

Aluko added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, produce three years tax clearance certificate as well as provide three recent passport photographs.

The case was adjourned until February 3, for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria