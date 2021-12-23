By Emmanuel Iheaka

The management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has honoured the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Engr. Michael Arimanwa, for being outstanding in the utilization of research funds.

Presenting an award to him in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro, said the honour was owing to consistent and massive inroads the polytechnic has made in research and learning.

He noted that the institution has distinguished itself among other institutions in research engagements and therefore deserves the honour.

Over 65 members of staff of the polytechnic are said to have submitted research proposals that were accepted by TETFund, prompting the release of over N200 million to them.

It could be recalled that at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the rector had assembled a team of scientists and engineers in the polytechnic who researched and fabricated semi-automated and automated hand-washing machines, as well as hand-sanitizers.

A large number of staff of the polytechnic are said to have accessed research funds in line with the rector’s goal of ensuring high academic standard among staff of the polytechnic; as well as realizing national and global visibility and ranking for the institution.

In a similar development, Engr. Arimanwa has also been honoured as Public Servant of the Year, by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Imo State Council.

While presenting the award to the rector in Owerri, during this year’s Press Week, the council chairman, Chief Chris Akaraonye commended the sterling leadership of the rector which he stated has transformed the institution.

Receiving the award on behalf of the rector, Chief Chris Onyemenonu (Deputy Rector, Academic), expressed joy at the excellent recognition of the achievements made by Engr. Arimanwa at the institution.

He maintained that the award will spur the polytechnic to achieve more by breaking new grounds.