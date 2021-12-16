



The House of Representatives has urged security agencies to remove multiple checkpoints on highways leading to the South East, ahead of the yuletide.



This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Obinnna Chidoka (Anambra-PDP) at plenary on Thursday in Abuja.



Moving the motion, Chidoka said that security checkpoints on the Lagos-Onitsha Road were up to 60, causing untold hardship to motorists.



He alleged that the checkpoints had turned into tollgates were motorists were extorted.

“These multiple checkpoints, couple with the terrible condition of the roads cause unnecessary traffic buildup on the roads with untold hardship to users,” he said.



The House thereafter, directed that the checkpoints be removed forthwith to facilitate free flow of traffic to and from the South East.



It equally mandated the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to deploy men and materials to ensure free traffic flow between Asaba and Onitsha among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria