The House of Representatives member representing Warri Federal Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi as part of his continuous Human Capital Development program has empowered more constituents of the three Warri LGAs, Delta State.

In a two-day training programme which held Thursday, December 16, and Friday, December 17 in Warri, attracted by the Warri Rep member, Dr. Ereyitomi to empower Warri Federal Constituents which centred on Hair Barbing , Tailoring and Hair Dressing witnessed a large turn out of participants who presented themselves to learn and be empowered with different working tools and starter packs worth millions of naira after the training.

Ereyitomi in his goodwill message to all beneficiaries charged them to put into use the items given them in order to sustain self-reliance and become employers of labour , helping to also train others within them.

He harped on their understanding and support and assured of doing more to improve the lives of the people of the federal constituency as well their economic well-being, Dr. Ereyitomi appealed for their sustained support going forward as he counts on them.

The lawmaker was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, SLA, Alex Gbiwen, Esq. who noted that within a spell of a month after delivering a huge training and empowerment for Warri Federal constituency, in Koko and Warri, Hon. Ereyitomi has mobilised again another up to speed empowerment in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN.

He called on all who mean well for the Warri federal constituency to continue supporting Dr. Ereyitomi in his quest to sure delivering of quality representation to Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West LGAs.

Personal Assistant to Chief Ereyitomi, Seth Doupregha disclosed that since the history of the Warri federal constituency it has not been so good as Hon. Ereyitomi has carried everybody along with irrespective of tribe, religion, and race.

Temisan Ogbemi, Sandra Jero, Humphrey Orijedje, Saidi Umar, Aisha, Blessing Ogbagba, and other beneficiaries respectively drum for more support for Hon. Ereyitomi urged him to continue representing the people in the federal House in 2023 assuring him of their total support, they commended Dr. Ereyitomi for his doggedness in attracting projects and other human capital development to Warri.