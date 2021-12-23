By Tunde Oso

PurplestoneMall has rolled out operations in the fast-growing Nigerian e-commerce industry.

The CEO of Purplestone, Mrs. Lillian U. Agbakoba, who addressed newsmen in Lagos said, PurplestoneMall, also known as Purplestonemall.com, or simply Purplestone, would especially offer a centralized online platform for small and medium scale enterprises SMEs platform to reach out to their teeming consumers here in Nigeria and on the globally. “Thus, individuals and businesses can buy and sell goods in the same online shopping space.”

According to Agbakoba, “Like Ali Baba, which sprung from a small humble beginning in China into current global reckoning, Purplestone management, is determined to satisfy the needs of teeming consumers in the country, whilst growing market share to a pre-eminent position in the global e-commerce market.”

She explained that Purplestone, having operated from Abuja in the past few months to positive feedback is confident of greater acceptance nationally and globally. Nonetheless, there was a felt need to outdoor the service in Lagos, the business capital of the country and indeed West Africa.

“We do know that SME’s have been identified as the engine room of developing economies. We at Purplestone, are determined to partner with this crucial sector of our economy towards satisfying basic consumer needs.

Agbakoba maintained that Purplestone’s services are geared towards superior quality delivery. Starting from our name (as you probably know purple is associated with royalty) to Purplestone’s commitment to its targeted audiences, based on the provision and satisfaction of services in namely: capacity; reach and convenience.

Explaining further, Agbakoba said the Purplestone mall shopping platform has been designed and developed to suit the Business to Business to Customer (B-B-C) in mind. Purplestone is providing a one-stop shopping platform to enable stores showcase and expand their products and services online.

“In simple terms, we have two main target audiences in mind: The shop owner and the buyer or consumer. With over 80% of Nigerian population arguably using mobile devices, Purplestone mall online shopping platform has been designed with 100% responsiveness to render on any device using cutting edge technology and a whole lot more.

“Purplestone is a multi-vendor system with capacity to hold thousands of vendors and hundreds of thousands of products. Our unique advantage locally, is that we have much more capacity than others, to take on board various items to suit consumer needs. Our digital capacity is second to none.

Agbakoba assured: “We are very confident that our entry into the digital market space will support the 67% ambitious and industrious youth entrepreneurs in Nigeria to expand their geographical reach, grow their customer base and achieve high sales turnover, improved revenue and profits, thereby achieving successful business owners and happy customers.”