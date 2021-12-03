By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A chieftain of the opposition party in Kebbi state, the peoples redemption party (PRP) Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris Friday urged president Buhari to sign the electoral amended bill forwarded by the Senate to him.

The former head of service contended that, direct party primaries will ensure enduring democracy in Nigeria and as well halt governors manipulations of parties flag bearers, according to him what has been happening over years was a mere endorsements which does not reflect the real wishes and interests of poor electorates.

Udu added that, for our democracy to grow in order to meet the demands and yearnings of Nigerians the central government should do the needful particularly president Buhari to give his nod on it ‘ direct party primaries will bring good leaders since, the poor themselves queued up behind the person they believe he can deliver, we at PRP are ready for it and fully in support of it.

While responding to his party’s readiness for the forthcoming local government elections in Kebbi he decried exorbitant price of expression of interest forms being fixed by kebbi state independent electoral commission (KSIEC) which he described as a ploy to discourage opposition parties in the state to partake in the local governments polls.

He stated that, the state electoral body has turned into a revenue generating body which his party will contest as it intends to participate in the local governments election, he confirmed that PRP will field candidates in all the contestable posts from chairmen to ward councillors.