By Chioma Gabriel

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State has resolved to support Anyim Pius Anyim in his quest for the exalted office of Nigeria’s President.

Speaking after the State Working Committee meeting of the party at Abakaliki, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, the state publicity secretary of PDP, said that the leadership of the party resolved that the choice of Anyim as presidential candidate of the party is non-negotiable.

According to Mr. Tochuku Okorie, the chairman of the party in the state, Ebonyi is simply lucky and proud to have Anyim as a citizen of the state, or else, “Anyim is one Nigerian who is eminently qualified on his own irrespective of his state of origin” to steer what he described as “the current rudderless ship of Nigeria” into a successful anchor.

Okorie stated that the resolution of the Working Committee of the party to stand with Anyim is not just because he is from Ebonyi but because his pedigree is unassailable, stating that “his past is an elegant testimony of what his future holds for Nigeria.”

The chairman re-echoed the fact that anytime Nigeria was in a perilous condition, the way it is right now, “God always sent His own to the rescue”. According to him, marketing Anyim to Nigerians is very easy because he had rescued Nigeria in the past when the country was faced with similar challenges. He quickly recalled the prominent roles Anyim played to stabilise the national Assembly when its Senate wing was messed up with what was commonly described then as the banana peels. He again called to memory the valuable roles Anyim played when he led eminent Nigerians to persuade the National Assembly to adopt the famous doctrine of necessity that resolved the then political logjam in the country. He described Anyim as a natural stabilizer who he said Nigerians should ordinarily repose their hopes on to stabilize the current wobbling state of the nation.

The chairman further reiterated that the executive of PDP had decided to reach out to other states executives of the party throughout the federation to woo and persuade them in order to draw more support for Anyim. The party he said also resolved to appeal and persuade the national working committee and national executive committee of the party to consider seriously the zoning of its presidency to South East.