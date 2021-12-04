By Dirisu Yakubu

The National Working Committee, NWC-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would be inaugurated on Friday, December 10 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Accordingly, the valedictory session of the outgoing National Working Committee, NWC, has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the National Executive Committee, NEC Hall of the party’s national secretariat.

A statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that the presentation of Certificate of Return and Swearing-In Ceremony of the newly elected national officers will also be done at the International Conference Centre.

Vanguard News Nigeria