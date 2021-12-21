•Oyetola seeks tenure extension for council caretaker chairmen

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

OSUN State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the 2022 budget estimate of N129.7 billion.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had, on October 5, 2021, presented the estimate before the lawmakers.

A statement issued by the speaker’s spokesperson, Kunle Alabi, stated that the governor also wrote to the Assembly, yesterday, seeking to extend the tenure of local government chairmen by another six months.

The passed budget has a total of N129,756,450,790 with a recurrent expenditure of N53,893,627,990 and capital expenditure of N75,862,822,800.

The 2022 budget, christened ‘Budget of Sustainable Development’, is N19 billion higher than that of the 2021 ‘Budget of Providence’.

It has the larger chunks of it earmarked for infrastructure, education and health sectors with the sum of N18.7 billion, N11.8 billion and N5.8 billion, respectively.

The Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, at plenary, commended his colleagues and the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for their painstaking effort in considering the 2021 Appropriation bill.

Owoeye warned that no agency of government or Ministry should tamper or alter the official figures in the 2022 budget, stating that such act will be treated as a criminal offence with serious legal implications.

Earlier, while reading the letter from Governor Oyetola, Owoeye said that the Assembly will look into the request for six months tenure elongation for caretaker chairmen and other management committee members, and directed the House Committee on Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs to commence duties before the final consideration of the request.

Vanguard News Nigeria