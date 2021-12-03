.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A woman abducted by unknown gunmen on Wednesday has escaped from her abductor’s custody.

The woman, Blessing Omoru, was abducted with her husband, London, at their farm settlement home at Ori-Omi Pupa, Agric, Esa-Oke in Obokun local government area of Osun State, demanding N37 million ransom.

Police, local hunters, the security arm of Kiriji Heritage Defenders, as well as Oodua Peoples Congress have been combing the forest areas mounting pressure on the abductors since Wednesday night when the victims were kidnapped.

Sources in Esa-Oke disclosed that the woman likely escaped from the kidnappers due to pressure piled on them by security operatives.

Confirming the incident, Director General, Kiriji Heritage Defenders, Dr Ademola Ekundayo confirmed that the wife has escaped from their captors.

He stated that the woman was rescued at Ijebu-Jesa after walking miles from the forest by residents and handed over to the police.

“It is true the wife has escaped from her abductors in the early hours of Friday and was found at Ijebu Jesa by some persons. She was handed over to the police.

“Our men in conjunction with police and other security outfit are still combing the forest for the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the husband, London Omoru. The operation is ongoing”, he said.

Efforts to get police reaction proved abortive as she neither pick her calls nor respond to messages sent to her phone.