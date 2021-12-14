….Chief coroner’s meeting shifted

….Autopsy being awaited

By Adesina Wahab

THE family of Sylvester Oromoni, who was beaten to death by some students at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, yesterday, filed a petition against an internet blogger, Ms Kemi Olunloyo, over some comments she reportedly made concerning the death of their son.

A source said the family was peeved that the blogger levelled such an allegation against their son.

The petition was filed on behalf of the family by the Chambers of Mr. Femi Falana, SAN.

In the petition, the family urged the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, to invite the blogger for questioning.

The petition, filed yesterday, was signed by Taiwo Olawanle of Falana and Falana’s Chambers.

It reads: “Although the students and staff of the College suspected to have played a role in the brutal murder of Sylvester Oromini have made useful statements to the Police, one Ms Kemi Olunloyo has just introduced another twist to the incident

“According to a false statement credited to her, Ms Olunloyo claimed that ‘Sylvester Oromoni wanted to join the cult, he agreed to be beaten and drank Engine oil as part of the initiation process.’

“Ms Olunloyo recorded her false statement and has been circulating the same on social media in a wicked manner with the sole purpose of diverting attention from the ongoing investigation by the Police.

“Apart from attempting to destroy the name of Sylvester Oromoni, Ms Olunloyo has exacerbated the tragedy of his parents, family members and friends without any justification whatsoever.

“Even though the reckless statement is a figment of the imagination of Ms Olunloyo, we are of the strong view that she ought to assist the Police in the ongoing investigation into the cause of the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

“We are therefore compelled to request the Police to investigate the allegation of false information being circulated by Ms Olunloyo on the gruesome circumstances surrounding the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

“If she cannot substantiate her reckless allegation, Ms Olunloyo ought to be charged with false information in the Magistrate Court in Lagos State.”

Chief Coroner’s meeting shifted; autopsy being awaited

Meanwhile, the meeting, called by the Chief Coroner for December 15, has been shifted, according to sources.

Though no reason was given for the shift in the date, Vanguard gathered that the shift was necessitated by the need for some steps to be concluded before any Inquest could start.

