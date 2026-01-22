You cannot intimidate us — Anu’s mom fires back at Adeleke family

The mother of Anu, the 12-year-old girl at the centre of an ongoing paternity controversy involving Afrobeats star Davido, has accused the Adeleke family of intimidation, manipulation and abuse of power, while strongly denying claims that additional DNA tests were carried out in 2020.

In a worded statement released late Wednesday, she alleged that her sister, Titilayo Labinjoh, had been in contact with Dr. Adedeji Adeleke since the COVID-19 pandemic, a revelation she said shocked her family.

“To my shock, my own sister Titi Labinjoh reportedly has been talking to Dr. Deji Adeleke since the pandemic. About what?” she asked.

She claimed that Titilayo recently called their mother from Abuja, expressing fear over renewed media attention surrounding Anu and complaints from colleagues at her workplace.

“Our mom told her to ignore it. What about Anu who has to endure everything?” she queried, adding that she was devastated by allegations that her sister may have received money from the Adeleke family.

Referencing Matthew 10:36, she described the situation as a betrayal within her own household and denied claims that she worked with controversial blogger Kemi Olunloyo to push the narrative.

Clarifying her relationship with Olunloyo, she said: “Dr. Kemi opened this page and took photos online, some she took with Anu and some I posted myself. She handed the page to us in 2019. I’m not a social media user and didn’t post for four years.”

She explained that she resumed posting in 2023 during Anu’s 10th birthday photoshoot, stressing that she no longer lives in Ibadan and that Anu currently resides with her grandmother.

“I’m a trader by profession. I buy my goods from border countries. There was no time Titi told Dr. Kemi to stop posting about Anu. They don’t have each other’s contact and do not talk.”

She added that her mother, Mrs. Ropo Labinjoh, independently posts some of Anu’s videos and that the family has not been in contact with Olunloyo despite her continued public commentary.

Recalling earlier events, she noted that Olunloyo publicly supported the family during a 2018 appeal and held a press conference on their behalf.

In a direct message to Dr. Adeleke, she said: “Sir, as the patriarch of the family, you should not be talking on David’s behalf. I’m not Sophia negotiating child support. Let David address me.”

She further accused the Adeleke family of abusing their influence and wealth, alleging that a family member was used to monitor them.

“Your power and money are being abused here. David is obviously a boy and not a man.”

She issued a warning, stating: “If anything happens to me, my daughter, or my mom, the police should hold you responsible.”

Addressing conflicting claims about DNA tests, she firmly denied Dr. Adeleke’s assertion that further tests were conducted years after the initial process.

“Anu and I never met with you in 2020 for four additional DNA tests,” she stated.

She also dismissed any suggestion of a connection between Anu and Davido’s cousin, B-Red.

“I have not seen B-Red since February 2013 when they dined at my place of work, GQ Club in Ibadan. Anu has never met B-Red.”

According to her, suspicions involving B-Red stemmed from questions raised by Kemi Olunloyo during a detailed interview, parts of which are now circulating online.

“She suspected I may have also slept with him. That interview is now floating around. Post the tests, sir,” she concluded.

The development comes less than 24 hours after Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, father of Davido, publicly addressed the controversy, outlining how the Adeleke family coordinated multiple DNA tests to determine whether 12-year-old Anuoluwapo is biologically related to the singer.

In that interview, Dr. Adeleke also explained how the family first became aware of the child, citing documents, photographs and correspondence allegedly linking Davido to Anu’s mother, which he said prompted the family to pursue what he described as extensive DNA testing to resolve the matter.