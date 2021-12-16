As the demand for better ties among member Africa nations continues to gain traction, the Head of the Nigerian Mission to Burundi Amb. Elijah Onyeagba has for times now set standard for other diplomats representing Nigeria to emulate.

Nigeria has continued to show the way towards more prosperous Africa and through this vision, the Nigerian Plenipotentiary and Ambassador extraordinary to the People’s Republic of Burundi has developed masterpiece to ensuring cordial relationship between Nigeria and Burundi.

The Ambassador though his leadership prowess went into partnership with KCB bank, Brarudi, Melbet, Bancobu, DigiTours, Burundi Ministry of Youths and Office of the Mayor of Burundi to organize the maiden edition of

12km Marathon tagged #RunBuja2021.

This program had the Ambassador’s Trophy as the coveted prize as this is a bilateral diplomatic program geared towards using the instrumentality and resourcefulness of sports and athletics in ensuring a more prosperous and secure society.

Eulogizing the Ambassador, the Founder of DigiTours, Engr Ifeanyi ANIAGOH explained that “Amb Onyeagba believes that the RunBuja will deepen economic and social ties, promote healthy best practices and raise an awareness for a healthy youthful lifestyle.”

It’s also worthy of note that Amb. Onyeagba in July 2021 inaugurated the Nigerian-Burundi Joint Commission. The Nigerian Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Burundi on the inauguration of the joint committee said he is optimistic that this Joint Commission will revolutionalize trade and investment, improve the standard of living of both countries and create a multiplier effect towards economic rejuvenation of both countries.

At the session, Nigeria was able to sign a Bilateral Agreement on AfCFTA, Agricultural Research/Development, ICT, Tourism, Creative industry and Security.

Indeed, “Amb. Elijah Onyeagba PhD is leading an innovative and strategic collaborations that will be of great impact to Nigeria in a time to come. He has proven that he is dedicated to a prosperous Africa.”

“His Excellency Amb. Onyeagba is taking bold steps and motivating other Ambassadors on the tasks of quality diplomatic representation; he is obviously setting the pace,” Aniagoh summed.

Ambassador Onyeagba is among the 41 non carrier ambassadors appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in the first quarter of 2021. He is currently serving in the People’s Republic of Burundi in Nigerian Embassy at Bujumbura. And most recently, he won the Nigerian Ambassador of the Year at the Stardom Awards 2021.