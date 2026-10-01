Nigeria @ 66: Envoy Okey-Uche assures South Africa-based Nigerians on safety, passports

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Johannesburg, South Africa, Amb. Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, has assured Nigerians in Southern Africa of the Federal Government’s concern about their welfare and safety, especially over passport challenges and threats of xenophobic attacks.

Okey-Uche gave the assurance in a goodwill message to all Nigerians in South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho and beyond on the occasion of Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

She said the Consulate General was fully conscious of urgent concerns surrounding passport services and difficulties being experienced by many Nigerians due to xenophobic/afrophobic attacks and threats of attacks.

“We are not sleeping over this matter. We are continuing to demand that the concerns before us receive the attention they deserve, and efforts are ongoing to push for urgent practical interventions,” Okey-Uche said.

According to her, behind every passport service or safety concern is a Nigerian with a family, a business, a profession or an important personal obligation, which is why the matters deserve seriousness, sensitivity and sustained attention.

“Fellow citizens, we hear you. The Federal Government hears you. Your Diplomatic Missions hears you, and there is genuine concern about the difficulties confronting our people,” she said.

She urged Nigerians abroad to remain hopeful and constructive, stressing that difficult moments do not define the destiny of a people.

Okey-Uche further charged Nigerians in the three countries to be good ambassadors of the country by respecting and upholding the laws of their host countries and conducting themselves responsibly.

“As Nigerians living abroad, we also carry a very important responsibility. Wherever we live, we remain representatives of our great nation. Let us therefore hold our Nigerian identity with dignity, confidence and respect,” she added.

The envoy said the 66th anniversary was a historic milestone that calls on Nigerians to remember where they come from, appreciate the sacrifices of those who built the nation and renew confidence in the Nigeria still being built together.

“Independence is more than a date on the calendar. It is a reminder of our collective identity, our shared heritage and our responsibility to future generations,” she said.

She noted that after 66 years of nationhood, Nigeria remains a country of immense promise, extraordinary human capacity, abundant natural resources and remarkable resilience, adding that the journey has not been without challenges, but has also recorded progress, courage and hope.

Okey-Uche acknowledged the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the enormous responsibility entrusted to him at this defining period in the nation’s journey, saying the Federal Government continues to pursue reforms intended to strengthen the economy, expand opportunities and lay foundations for a more resilient and prosperous nation.

She said Nigerians should continue to hope for the successful translation of those efforts into greater relief, opportunity and improved quality of life.

“Our hope is not blind. It is founded on the enduring strength of the Nigerian people and our capacity to overcome difficult moments, such as is the case now in some hotspots of South Africa,” she stated.

She expressed confidence that Nigeria has the capacity to transform its challenges into opportunities, saying the national story is still being written.

“Nigeria is rising. Nigeria remains a great country, with an even greater future,” she declared, urging Nigerians to choose hope over despair, unity over division, responsibility over recklessness and patriotism over cynicism.

Meanwhile, National Secretary of lgbo Union South Africa, Ezeanozie Eleberi, in his Independence Day message called for national unity, saying there was a need to strengthen national cohesion and correct misconceptions about the political stance of Ndi Igbo in South Africa.

According to him, Nigerians of Igbo extraction in South Africa remain committed to the unity and progress of Nigeria and to supporting efforts aimed at building a more inclusive and prosperous nation.

He noted that nation-building requires bridge-building and constructive engagement, adding that no section of the country can achieve national leadership alone without collaboration across regions and interests.

He urged Nigerians in the diaspora to continue to be law-abiding and to project the positive image of the country in their host communities.