Russia to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in key economic sectors

Amb. Andrey Pudelyshev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Nigeria, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Nigeria in key sectors of the economy.

Pudelyshev disclosed this at the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Nigeria on Tuesday night in Abuja.

He said that the mutual turnover of trade between the two countries is yet to reach $1 billion dollars, adding that it did not reflect the real potential of both countries or the needs of the current time.

“We, therefore, see before us a serious and inspiring task to expand practical cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport, extractive industries, the digital economy and higher technologies,” he said.

The envoy described the occasion as an anniversary of trust and a moment when history itself turned a page for diplomatic relations, which marked the natural continuation of a significant step taken.

He said the Soviet Union was among the countries that supported Nigeria during the period of serious internal challenges, when Nigeria’s territorial integrity was under threat.

“We did not impose ready-made solutions, did not preach, and did not dictate. We stood with Nigeria as a reliable and respectful partner.

“Without exaggeration, we made an early start, during the most challenging years, Russia and Nigeria stood shoulder-to-shoulder in defending the unity of the state, and the rights of its people to determine their own future.

“Over the decades, our relations have been enriched by many important milestones and extend beyond politics; dozens of agreements have been signed, and cooperation has extended in energy, geology, education, science, agriculture and culture.

“We consider it necessary to revive the work of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which could help us to achieve these tasks.

“We also see significant opportunities in strengthening ties between regions, universities, business communities, parliaments and political institutions. We note our mutual interest in advanced military and military-technical cooperation,” he said.

He reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to support Nigeria’s effort to combat terrorist threats and also to stand ready to provide necessary assistance.

The envoy revealed that cooperation in such areas had gained momentum through Nigeria’s participation in BRICS, as a partner country.

“Next week, the BRICS Plus International Conference, National and Regional Strategies to Combat Terrorism Amid Emerging Challenges and Threats, will begin its work in Moscow.

“We hope to see the Nigerian delegation there, as Nigeria plays a leading role in countering terrorism and ensuring stability in West Africa.

We highly value Nigeria’s balanced position within the United Nations, the African Union and ECOWAS.

“Russia supports the reform of the United Nations Security Council and believes that Africa and Nigeria, as the continent’s largest democracy and a major economic power, should have a more prominent voice in global governance.

“Today, the world is experiencing a period of turbulence, which makes the reliability of partners especially important,” he added.

Also speaking, Amb. Dunoma Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that both countries found common ground in principles of sovereignty, non-interference and respect for international law.

According to him, the relationship between them endured because it was built on sincerity, shared interest and mutual respect, saying such foundational values shaped their partnership across politics, economics, defence, education, science and culture.

“It would be remiss not to acknowledge Russia’s early and consistent support to Nigeria in various spheres, including human capital development, through scholarship and training programmes, and technical cooperation in key national sectors.

“In the course of these 65 years, our bilateral relations have matured and diversified. Nigeria and Russia have maintained a steady tradition of high-level dialogue and consultations on global and regional issues.

“Our shared membership in the United Nations and other multilateral bodies has created platforms for collaboration on peacekeeping, counterterrorism and the defence of a rules-based international order.

“Nigeria and Russia continue to explore opportunities in energy, mining, agriculture, transportation and manufacturing, with Nigeria expanding economic potential and Russia’s advanced technological capacity.

“The prospects for deeper economic integration are significant. We look forward to accelerating negotiations and implementation of joint projects that can deliver tangible benefits to the citizens of both countries.”

Vanguard News