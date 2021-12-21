In a bid to reduce the expenses during the yuletide season official devices has launched a platform to give out phones and other devices through a raffle.

According to the management of Official device, the public can participate in the raffle by following them at @official_devices or visit www.Officialdevices.com .

“Fill the raffle form by completing you registered with a token of one thousand naira only.

“You can win either an iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, 5 Samsung phones, 5 Infinix phones, 5 Nokia phones, power bank, and many others.