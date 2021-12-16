Director-General of the NCAA, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu

By Lawani Mikairu

Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ,NCAA, Captain Musa  Nuhu has received multiple awards from the Air Transport Quarterly magazine . The  second edition of  “Industry Award 2021’’ held last week in Lagos.

Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, who made the confirmation said Captain Nuhu  bagged the, ‘’Best Chief Executive Officer in Crisis Management  post  COVID – 19 for his leadership role in actualizing a hitch free flight restart , while  NCAA as an Organization was honoured  with ‘ Safety  Sustainability Award’’ for being able to ensure “compliance to safety standards and regulations thereby engendering safer skies for seven years running”.

Recall that recently, the Leadership magazine presented Captain Nuhu with the African Leadership Magazine Award of Excellence for ” meritorious, growth and the development of the sector”. Within the same period, the Nigerian Engineering Youth for good governance also presented him with Merit Award for Quality Service.

It is on record that NCAA, under the leadership of Captain Nuhu was the first Civil Aviation Authority [CAA] to fashion out about twenty seven [27] Safety  and Health Protocols guidance materials for flight operations during the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among these are the  ” Revised Provisional Quarantine Protocol for Travelers Arriving or Departing Nigeria, Industry Communication Safety Oversight Inspections and Audits, Revised International Travel Protocol into Nigeria etc.”

In the wake of the outbreak, Captain Nuhu had organized series of virtual meetings on a regular basis to  ” chart the way forward and thereby provided the necessary direction and leadership for the industry. The entire industry was carried along and no one or organization was left behind.”

“These efforts, combined with the new grounds being opened up by Captain Nuhu, have earned him global commendation from the African Civil Aviation Commission [AFCAC] and from other global civil aviation Bodies.

“It’s not a surprise therefore that more awards are still rolling in for the Authority and the energetic Director General,” one of the citations of the awards read.

