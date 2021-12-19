.

THE Executive Director, Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration Immigration Development and Reintegration, IYAMIDR, Comrade Solomon Okoduwa yesterday said arbitrary strict conditions for the issuance of visas by some embassies are encouraging illegal migration and human trafficking.

Speaking at a ceremony in Benin City to mark the 2021 World Migrants Day where the group also awarded some journalists including Edo State Correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper, Ozioruva Aliu for the generous reportage of activities surrounding migration and the non-governmental organization, Okoduwa called for the relaxation of the conditions noting that migration is a right and has been part of human existence.

He said the event was organized by IYAMIDR in conjunction with the Rothchild Foundation with the theme “ Harnessing the Potential of Human Mobility”.

He said: “We also want to use this opportunity to appeal to embassies to relax some of their stringent requirements that lead to frustration among visa applicants. If this is not addressed, they will continue to fuel irregular migration because migrants who have the potential to stimulate the economy of the host country in this post-COVID-19 era may choose the illegal and dangerous path to migrate.

“Migrants contribute with their knowledge, networks, and skills to build stronger, more resilient communities.

“The global social and economic landscape can be shaped through impactful decisions to address the challenges and opportunities presented by global mobility and people on the move.

“In achieving this, we have designed strategic plans for government and other relevant agencies to identify areas that need urgent attention towards enhancing potentials in Nigeria.”

Others honoured at the ceremony were Ambassador Commodore (Retired) Yusuf Jonga Hinna, former Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okay Donli, Head of Centre Daar Communication, Joy Akpaida and Edo State Leadership Correspondent, Patrick Ochoga.

