Strict visa regime fueling irregular migration, Immigration CG cries out

Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Idris Isah Jere

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Isah Idris Jere has counselled the United Kingdom to review its strict visa regime, saying such development is part of what fuels irregular migration.

The CGI gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening session of the 2023 Nigeria-United Kingdom Migration, Justice and Home Affairs Bilateral Talks held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said; “I want to express our gratitude for your magnanimity in the provision of various classes of Visas through which Nigerians can travel to the United Kingdom.

“However, I will like to call on participants at this meeting to discuss issues like the costs of visa fees and the high rate of visa application rejections.

“On our side, I want to inform that the revised Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP 2020) is robust enough to make Nigeria an attractive investment destination for British citizens and all other Nationals. One of the high points of the new visa policy is the introduction of the Visa on Arrival regime, which is a business visa issued to high net-worth investors upon their arrival in Nigeria.

“In a similar vein, I call upon all to deliberate upon facilitation of official travels for Government functionaries. In my view, such an issue can be easily tackled with the introduction of Visa waiver for holders of Diplomatic and Official passports who are on official assignment.

“Let me seize this opportunity to applaud the United Kingdom for the successes recorded by the project, ‘Collaborating Against Trafficking and Smuggling CATS’ executed by IOM and sponsored by the United Kingdom. The programme has assisted Nigeria in collaborating more effectively with the Republic of Niger to jointly tackle issues of Migrants Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons. The project has provided us with a glossary of terminology which is assisting Border Officials in the Nigeria/ Republic of Niger Borderlines to effectively communicate with Migrants. In addition, the CATS project has also facilitated the drafting of an MoU on data sharing between Nigeria and Niger. CATS is a laudable project and I request that you extend it to the Nigeria/Benin and Nigeria/Cameroun Borders as reports have revealed that facilitators of Irregular Migration are switching to the Nigeria-Benin-Niger and Nigeria-Cameroon -Gabon routes to perpetrate their crimes.

“I will end this message with a reminder that stringent regulations surrounding regular migration may inadvertently fuel irregular migration. I, therefore appeal to the Government of UK to relax the present stringent requirements for issuance of the UK Visas so that suitable and eligible Nigerians can migrate safely and regularly to the UK”.

Recalling that Nigeria and the United Kingdom had in February 2022 signed a Memorandum of Understand MoU on Migration Partnership, he said both countries had, since 2005, signed an Agreement on Immigration Returns.

“The signing of the MoU on Migration Partnership does not only foster the relationship between the countries, but also opens a pathway for continued partnership for the protection of citizens of both countries and dealing with common threats in the area of Migration.

“I will like to advocate the need to be guided by the provisions of the Agreement on Returnees that it should be voluntary and humane. Irregular migrants to be returned should be treated with respect and dignity with regards to their human right and fundamental freedom. I call on the experts at this meeting to discuss the modalities of carrying out evacuation exercises”, Jere added.