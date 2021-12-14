By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

One 47-year-old Security guard, Mr Jacob Obomerelu has been arrested by officers of Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps over his alleged, having canal knowledge of his 18 years old biological daughter Modupe Jacob.

This is contained in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday by the spokesman of the NSCDC in the State Babawale Zaid Afolabi.

Babawale said the incident occurred at the suspects’ workplace, 24, Awolowo Street, Tanke Ilorin which also serves as his residence on Monday 6th December 2021.

The statement reads, “On Tuesday 7th December 2021, we were tipped off by one Alhaja Mariam Bello, who claimed that Modupe who happened to be her adopted daughter was raped by her biological father, adding that the victim used to live with her at her Isale Gaa Akanbi residence but moved out to stay with her dad after a little misunderstanding between her and the victim”.

ALSO READ: Teenager accused of unlawfully withdrawing N4m from BTC account

He disclosed further that, “Modupe had a little misunderstanding with Alhaja who adopted her in 2017 when her mother separated with Jacob and since then was staying with the woman.

“The victim joined her father in the gatehouse where he was working as a security guard and it was during the night of her first stay with her father that the incident occurred”.

In her statement, Modupe narrated how she begged her father not to rape her. But all her plea fell on her father’s deaf ear who after the act later gave her 1000 naira to buy drugs to flush her system.

In his confessional statement, Jacob, who hails from Edo State and father of four children admitted to have committed the crime but blame it on the devil as he was not really aware that he was doing it.

In the meantime, the Kwara NSCDC image-maker stated that the state’s Commandant Iskilu Ayinla Makinde has been briefed of the incident and the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigations.

Vanguard News Nigeria