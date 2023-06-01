37-year-old man flee Delta Community after raping a 10-year-old girl

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

A 37-year-old man popularly known as “2 minutes” is on the run, breaking through burglary proofs after allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl (name withheld) in her grandfather’s Compound, at Ovwor-Olomu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspect, an indigene of the Oteri Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State who hibernates in Ovwor has fled the town after being apprehended by local Vigilantees.

According to the victim’s father, the ugly incident occurred on Sunday.

It was learnt that the suspect who is now at large escaped from the Community’s town hall where he was taken in on Sunday night of May 28.

In a telephone chat with Our Correspondent, the father of the victim, Chief Joseph Aphia, President General of Urhobo Orators confirmed the report.

Aphia said, his wife noticed that the girl was having difficulty walking and asked what the problem was.

That there were sperm stains on the daughter’s pants when she went to the bathroom.

According to him, by the time his wife demanded to know why sperm stained her pant, his daughter opened up and claimed that the suspect, ‘2 Minutes’ allegedly raped her in one of the rooms in his own father’s compound.

“By this time, I wasn’t around. My wife called me on the phone and informed me of the incident but I asked them to keep calm so that the victim does not run away.

“By the time I returned, I called the vigilante and arrested him (suspect) to the residence of the Spokesman (Otota) of the Community that Sunday evening.

“The Otota interrogated my daughter and the suspect who confessed that he committed the offence. He said it’s the handwork of the devil and that he doesn’t know what came over him.

“The Otota ordered that he be flogged and taken to the town hall until his people come to take him but if they don’t come, he should be handed over to the police.

“At the break of day which is Monday, May 29, the suspect had broken the burglary proof in the Community’s town hall and had escaped. So, I quickly reported the matter at the Police Station in Otu-Jeremi Division.”

Aphia narrated that the incident has brought so much pain to his family as the daughter has been admitted and several tests conducted on the daughter.

In an emotionally saddened voice, the victim’s father said, “I will fight this case to any length because this man has come to destroy my daughter.”

The victim was said to be in stable condition at press time.

Contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said there’s no rapist arrested at the station to his knowledge but acknowledge that the matter has been reported and investigation is on.