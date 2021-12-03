A Kaduna Magistrates Court on Friday sentenced a 26-year-old man, Garba Hassan, to four months imprisonment for stealing female and children clothes, worth N90,000.

Hassan, who resides at Kawo in Kaduna, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to charges bordering on criminal trespass and theft.

He pleaded for leniency.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, warned the convict to desist from crime in future and also gave him an option to pay N5,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that one James Raphael of Malali reported the matter at Gabasawa Police Station on November 25.

Leo said that the convict criminally entered the complainant’s shop located at Ahmadu Bello Way and made away with his female and children clothes, valued at N90,000.

The prosecutor said the convict was caught by a security guard around the complex while he was trying to escape with the stolen items.

Leo said that during police investigation, Hassan confessed to have stolen the clothes.

He pointed out that the offences contravened Sections 234 and 59 of the Kaduna State Penalty Code Law, 2017.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria