Two friends jailed 12 months each for stealing clothes

An Area Court in Jos on Monday sentenced friends Michael Auta and Gabriel Sunday to 12 months imprisonment each for stealing clothes valued at N488,000.



The judge, Mrs Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

The judge, however, gave the convicts an option of a fine of N50,000 each.



She also ordered that they both pay compensation of N200,000 each to the complainant or risk another 12 months in jail for default.



Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Daniel Damulak, told the court that the case was reported at the B division police station on April 17 by the complainant, one Ms Gift Ernest.



Damulak said the complainant told the police that the accused persons trespassed into her shop and stole clothes valued at N488,000.



He said that during the police investigation, the accused persons confessed to having committed the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria of 2017.

Vanguard News