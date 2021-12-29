A 68-year-old man, Mr Sunday Adeyemi, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court 6, Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly attempting to steal.

Adeyemi is facing a one-count charge of an attempt to steal.

The police said the offence was committed on Dec. 18 at about 5:45 a. m., at First Bank, Molete branch, Ibadan.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. B Oyekanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 and one surety who must be a blood relation.

The Prosecutor, ASP Eyiaromi Oluyemi, did not oppose the bail application.

The case was adjourned till January 18, 2022, for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

