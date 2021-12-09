.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly has reiterated efforts to ensure that the 2022 budget works in the interest of the residents of the State.

Speaking during the opening of a 3-day budget retreat in Lagos, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa disclosed that the lawmakers converged to brainstorm on the workability of the 2022 budget as presented by the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

With the theme: “Addressing the service delivery priorities of Lagosians in the post-COVID era”, the Speaker, noted that Lagos had always been successful with budget performances because the State had always produced leaders who remain passionate about its development.

According to him, “The retreat is meant to help participants understand government’s policy drive as well as work in collaboration with the executive arm to achieve it.

“It is basically to help us understand the policy direction of the state government and help us key into it for the growth and progress of the state and its people.

“It is also to help us understand the various provisions of the budget,” he said.

Obasa however urged his colleagues to ensure full participation at the retreat.

While welcoming participants to the retreat, the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, thanked the participants for showing their individual zeal to make Lagos a great State.

Onafeko noted that whatever was discussed would be of importance to Lagos residents in terms of service delivery by the House of Assembly.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke about the retreat said they expected to gain more knowledge, rekindle their passion for the progress of the State and continue to work with the other arms of government to sustain Lagos as an enviable State.

Vanguard News Nigeria