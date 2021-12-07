By Demola Akinyemi

The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, KWASU, Professor Mohammed Akanbi, SAN, has said the university is strictly for academics, warning that any student involved in cultism or anti-social behaviour would be expelled from school, justifying recent expulsion of 87 students.

He advised parents and guardians to endeavour to give their wards home training and ensure that they are disciplined to avoid unpleasant consequences.

At a briefing yesterday, ahead of activities marking the 8th and 9th convocation ceremonies of the university from Wednesday, Professor Akanbi, who recalled that the institution in the last two sessions, expelled no fewer than 87 students for alleged anti-social behaviour, said the school would not hesitate to expel any student found wanting in academic activities.