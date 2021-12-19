.
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo
Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.
According to Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update. The 29 identified are listed as:
1. Rabi`u Wada
2. Salisu Boka
3. Alh Nura Nuhu
4. Alh Bashari Sabiu
5 Alh Lawal Dahiru
6. Abbas Saidu
7 Inusa Kano
8 Malam Lawal Nagargari
9. Malam Aminu
10. Lawal Maigyad
11. Alh Mustapha
12 Lawal Aliyu
13 Sale Makeri
14 Sani Lawal
15 Auwal Umar
16 Jamilu Hassan
17 Badamasi Mukhtar
18 Malam Jibril
19 Lawal Tsawa
20 Sule Hamisu
21 Sadi Bala
22 Kabiru Gesha
23 Abubakar Sanusi
24 Saiph Alh Abdu
25 Haruna Musa
26 Lawal Hudu
27 Malam Shuaibu Habibu
28 Malam Yahaya Habibu
29 Abubakar Yusuf
Further details will be published as they are confirmed.