By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

According to Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update. The 29 identified are listed as:

1. Rabi`u Wada

2. Salisu Boka

3. Alh Nura Nuhu

4. Alh Bashari Sabiu

5 Alh Lawal Dahiru

6. Abbas Saidu

7 Inusa Kano

8 Malam Lawal Nagargari

9. Malam Aminu

10. Lawal Maigyad

11. Alh Mustapha

12 Lawal Aliyu

13 Sale Makeri

14 Sani Lawal

15 Auwal Umar

16 Jamilu Hassan

17 Badamasi Mukhtar

18 Malam Jibril

19 Lawal Tsawa

20 Sule Hamisu

21 Sadi Bala

22 Kabiru Gesha

23 Abubakar Sanusi

24 Saiph Alh Abdu

25 Haruna Musa

26 Lawal Hudu

27 Malam Shuaibu Habibu

28 Malam Yahaya Habibu

29 Abubakar Yusuf

Further details will be published as they are confirmed.

Vanguard News Nigeria