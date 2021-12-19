By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

According to Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update.

The 29 identified are listed as:

1. Rabi`u Wada2. Salisu Boka3. Alh Nura Nuhu4. Alh Bashari Sabiu5 Alh Lawal Dahiru6. Abbas Saidu7 Inusa Kano8 Malam Lawal Nagargari9. Malam Aminu10. Lawal Maigyad11. Alh Mustapha12 Lawal Aliyu13 Sale Makeri14 Sani Lawal15 Auwal Umar16 Jamilu Hassan 17 Badamasi Mukhtar18 Malam Jibril 19 Lawal Tsawa 20 Sule Hamisu21 Sadi Bala22 Kabiru Gesha23 Abubakar Sanusi24 Saiph Alh Abdu25 Haruna Musa 26 Lawal Hudu 27 Malam Shuaibu Habibu

28 Malam Yahaya Habibu

29 Abubakar Yusuf

Further details will be published as they are confirmed.