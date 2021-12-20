*Buhari condemns killings in Kaduna

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Ndahi Marama & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 58 persons were killed weekend by insurgents and bandits in Kaduna and Borno states.

While 38 were killed by bandits in several villages in Giwa Loocal Government Area of Kaduna State, 20 were killed by Boko Haram at Kilanga village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

This came as President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna State.

House, trucks and cars vandalised

House, trucks and cars were also destroyed in the Kaduna attack, while several persons sustained gunshot injuries in the attack by Boko Haram.

Kaduna State government, which confirmed the attacks yesterday, said at least 29 of the victims had been identified, adding that efforts were being made to identify others.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna, said the attacks were reported to the state government by the military and police authorities.

Villages attacked

He listed Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya as villages attacked by the bandits.

“Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.

“The governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief,’’ Aruwan said.

He also listed those killed, so far identified as Rabi‘u Wada, Salisu Boka, Nura Nuhu, Bashari Sabiu, Lawal Dahiru, Abbas Saidu, Inusa Kano, Lawal Nagargari, Aminu, and Lawal Maigyad.

Others are Alh Mustapha, Lawal Aliyu, Sale Makeri, Sani Lawal, Auwal Umar, Jamilu Hassan , Badamasi Mukhtar, Malam Jibril, Lawal Tsawa, Sule Hamisu, Sadi Bala, Kabiru Gesha, and Abubakar Sanusi.

Also identified were Saiph Abdu, Haruna Musa Lawal Hudu, Malam Shuaibu Habibu, Malam Yahaya Habibu, and Abubakar Yusuf.

Kaduna had been witnessing a surge in the activities of bandits, despite the proscription of bandit gangs in the country.

Similarly, at least over 20 people were killed, while several others sustained gunshot injuries as suspected members of Boko Haram invaded Kilangar village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday.

Klangar is a community in Askira Uba Council where the Deputy Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira, hails from, and whose family house was razed a few months ago by insurgents.

The insurgents also completely razed the residence of the District Head of Kilangar, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Kilangar, in the afternoon attack.

Vanguard gathered that there was no ground troops to confront the attackers, although, airforce jets responded with an airstrike to repel the devastating attack on the community.

Vigilantes and hunters repel attack

Vigilantes and hunters who managed to repel the attack, revealed that the armed insurgents stormed the community at about 2pm, shooting directly at their targets and residential houses set ablaze , vehicles, shops and looting food crops.

“We are currently under attack as armed insurgents stormed our community, shooting sporadically at targets and setting ablaze residential houses, vehicles, shops and looting.

“Although I cannot tell you the exact number of casualties, over dozens were killed, with destruction of properties. There was no confrontation from the security forces,” a community sources who managed to escape, told Vanguard.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Engineer Abdullahi Askira, said: “About seven people were killed, the residential house of the District Head set ablaze , as well as destruction of seven vehicles.

“The insurgents also abducted unspecified number of residents, and carted away two vehicles after looting foodstuff and livestock in the community,” he said.

All effort to get Police Public Relations Officer ASP Sani Shatambaya, to react proved abortive at press time.

President Buhari condemns renewed killings

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna State, saying that the gruesome nature of recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area of the state, has made him particularly sad, noting that the killings were unacceptable.

Buhari in a statement, yesterday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “Bandits within the week have also killed citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kauru LGAs of Kaduna State.

“The President also expressed the nation’s condolences to the Government of Kaduna State, the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Kajju on his demise.

“He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

“President Buhari affirmed that our security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.

“He has reiterated his directive to the security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they can to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.”

