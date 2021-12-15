By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Joint Border Patrol Team, Sector 3,comprising of Customs, Police, Soldiers, and DSS has intercepted ammunition of 550 cartridges, contained in 22 packs of 25 pieces that were to be smuggled into Nigeria populace from Benue State axis.

Coordinator of the team,which include, Kogi, Kwara, Benue and Niger states. Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, who disclosed this at a press conference in Ilorin on Wednesday,said ,”This epic Seizure is very commendable at the backdrop of the heightened insecurity in the country. Should Five and Fifty (550) rounds of live ammunition escaped into the Country and fall into wrong hands, the consequences will be devastating.”

He added that, “This landmark seizure was made around Benue axis of the sector, due to surveillance and determination of our operatives.

“Based on intelligence report, the sector intercepted a commercial Bus around Y Junction, Adikpo in Benue State heading to Taraba State. On searching the vehicle, two (2) black Bacco sacks found to contain pump action cartridges suspected to be smuggled into the country.

“The Ammunition, driver and the suspect were arrested immediately and brought to Sector 3 Headquarters, Ilorin, Kwara State, after preliminary investigation, as the law of jurisdiction demands, they were all handed over to Nigeria Police Force, Benue State for further investigation. “

Olugboyega Peters also noted that between August and now,” Sector 3 has recorded Forty Six (49) seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Twenty Nine Million Two Hundred and Seven Three Thousand Three Hundred Naira N29, 273,300.”

He listed the items to include 251 Jeri cans of 25 liters each of PMS (31,273liters),751 Bags of foreign par boiled Rice,9 Used Vehicles

and 550 live cartridges as earlier mentioned above.

Others are 7 Bales of second clothing ,and 1 Motorcycles used as a means of conveyance of PMS and also used as smuggling surveillance.

The Joint Border Patrol coordinator also urged foreign rice smugglers to abandon the unprofitable business and key into the federal government Anchor Borrowers Programme that encourages local rice production.

He stressed,” all members of the public are encouraged to take advantage of Federal Government visible efforts on transforming the Agricultural sector and its efforts towards industrialization of the economy, not to sabotage the effort of Federal Government through smuggling and anyone found, will be sanctioned accordingly.”

The Second Commander assured that the Patrol team,” will do all it takes to ensure that Smuggling suffocates and in due course collapse.”,nothing that,”This can easily be achieved if host communities, youths, Community Leaders, Religious Leaders and the local dwellers stop seeing smuggling as a means of livelihood and equally stop conspiring or assisting the perpetrators of this heinous crime called smuggling.”

“We will continue to confront the challenges that militate against our successes and build on the achievements made so far in the course of carrying out our maCustom”He added.

He also appealed to the general public,” to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling of prohibited items that are inimical to attaining the vision of having a healthy and economically viable society.

“However, our resolve to deal with perpetrators and saboteurs of this agenda remains unshaken,” he said.