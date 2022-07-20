By Demola Akinyemi

Against the backdrop of increasing use of second hand clothing’s and shoes by the masses, Coordinator, Joint Border Patrol Team North Central Zone, Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara state, Mr. Olugboyega Peters has seized Forty four bales of second hand clothes and sixteen bags of fairly used shoes.

The Patrol team also arrested three illegal immigrants between the ages of 16-18 around Babanna axis in Benin, Edo State en route Burkina-Faso.

Peters also said that, the team intercepted a luxury bus popularly called Macapolo belonging to All Express International along Abuja-Lokoja high way that conveyed Forty four (44) bales of acidic secondhand clothing and Sixteen (16) backs of fairly used infectious shoes with a Duty Paid Value over N3million.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin on Wednesday, the coordinator stated that, “they arrested three illegal immigrants after thorough investigation, it was discovered that the teenagers were being trafficked by a syndicate to Burkina-Faso.

He said that, “the teenagers were handed over to Nigeria Immigration Service as one of the agencies in the sector saddled with such responsibilities”.

Peters added that, “One of the highlight of today’s briefing is the seizure of luxury Bus popularly called Macapolo belonging to All Express International along Abuja-Lokoja high way conveying a total of Forty four (44) Bales of acidic secondhand clothing and Sixteen (16) sacks of fairly used infectious shoes with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Three Million Six Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (=N=3, 680,000)

“As part of our intelligence network, our operatives tracked and arrested a trailer with Reg. No SRP 501 XA loaded with Five Hundred and Fifty (550) foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, along Mokwa-Jebba Road with a duty paid Value (DPV) of =N=14, 025,000

“Prominent to note also was the interception of 2019 Lexus Jeep that cost the sum of Twenty one Million Naira (=N=21, 000,000.00) intercepted around Benue axis of the sector.

“It beats my imagination to think that a man who can afford this type of luxury car can invade customs duty of 7.3 million”.