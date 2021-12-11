.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, on Saturday, stated that the Ivorian Ambassador has questions to answer Ms Itunu Babalola, a Nigerian lady who recently died in an Ivory Coast prison under strange circumstances.

She stressed that the House of Representatives has vowed to unravel circumstances surrounding her death adding that all the action necessary to unravel this case will be encouraged, which may include a thorough coroners’ inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding Itunu Babalola’s death.

She stated this during a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Recall that the late Babalola, popularly known as, Becky Paul, was reported to have been sentenced for an offence she didn’t commit in the Francophone country.

She said “the Ivorian Ambassador to Nigeria, will have to ensure that this wrongful incarceration that resulted in the death of a Nigerian citizen is investigated urgently.

“The House of Representatives is always committed to the safety of Nigerians in the diaspora, and will not rest until it gets justice for Itunu Babalola, even in death.

“The Committee on Diaspora is not satisfied with the result of the autopsy carried out in Cote d’Ivoire. A thorough investigation on the matter must still be carried out.

“I also appeal to the Federal Government not to let Itunu’s death be swept under the carpet.

“Itunu will be vindicated and her name will be cleared. It is not going to stop here, I promise”.

Speaking during the visit, Itunu’s father, Emmanuel Babalola, said “the family can only have closure through a thorough investigation into the cause of their daughter’s death, adding that through an independent toxicologist, the cause of her death can be established”.

Vanguard News Nigeria