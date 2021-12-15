File photo

By Dayo Johnson

Gunmen have reportedly murdered an Owo High Chief, Tunde llori Elerewe over land dispute.

It was learnt that another high chief who was equally attacked but escaped by whiskers, sustained injuries and presently on admission at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo.

In a swift reaction, governor Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed to fish out the killers of the victim and bring them to book.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was invited to the palace of the paramount traditional ruler of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye for an amicable resolution of the dispute.

Reports said that the high chief was double crossed after the meeting and shot at close range.

Another source however hinted that “the victim and members of the other parties involved were returning to town when some men attacked them and shot the head of the family dead.

He said that the high chief died instantly and was confirmed dead while one other person who was also shot was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

” They have visited the landed property and were returning to town to submit their findings to the palace when the men appeared to them and shot the man and one other person.

“The hoodlums ran away from the scene immediately and the remains of the man and the other person shot were taken to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. I think the incident had been reported to the police in the town.

Meanwhile, youths in ancient town protested the gruesome murder of the victim.

They blocked the major roads in the town and made borne fire at the First Bank junction, the area where the deceased controlled before he was murdered.

The youths describing his murder as barbaric and called for the arrest of the perpetrators.



Governor Akeredolu’s message was delivered by his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who led the government delegation to the palace of Oba Ogunoye.

On the delegation were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye; the Commander of Amotekun, Chief Tunji Adeleye; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo.

The deputy Governor while delivering the Governor’s message informed the Olowo of the resolve of Governor Akeredolu to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the culprits are brought to book.

He said: “The Governor sent us to come and commiserate with you. It is so painful. In your kingdom, the deceased was one of the most revered chiefs. We are here to pay our condolence. The Governor said we should assure you that we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the culprit are brought to book.”

The Olowo thanked the Governor for sending the delegation on a condolence visit within a short time the incident occurred.

“I thank Mr Governor profusely for sending this powerful team. I was talking to him on phone and he showed his concern over this bad occurrence. He told me about his resolve to bring the culprit to book.

“I want to thank him for his concern. Chief Elewere had a complain about another family in respect of a farmland. They were dragged to igbimo-Aleli. I raised a team of chiefs to go and do the inspection of the land and their report seemed to favour chief Elewere.

“I raised another team again and they went there today. This evening, someone called me and said that I should call the chiefs that there are reports of possible attack. Chief Elewere was very dear to me, very close and very loyal. He carried his Chieftaincy very well.

“We are appealing to the Government to please dig deep so that we will find those behind this ugly incident. I thank the Governor for his swift response and condolences,” Olowo said

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the murder of the high chief.

Odunlami said that police detectives have been deployed to the town and bring the perpetrators to book

She explained that the deceased and some other members of the family were coming to town after leading some Chiefs from Olowo palace to the disputed land.

She however said two people were shot by some hoodlums who ran away after committing the crime, killing the Chief and injuring one other.

Investigation, according to her had commenced just as she assured that the killers would soon be apprehended.

