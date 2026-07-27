Gunmen kill former Khana LGA chief security officer in Rivers

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By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — Panic gripped Bori Town in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday after unidentified gunmen shot dead a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the council, Mr. Letam Kine.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6 p.m. along the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Road.

A resident, who identified himself simply as Barine, said the attack triggered panic as residents and passers-by fled the area for safety.

According to him, the motive for the killing remains unclear, while the assailants fled before security operatives arrived at the scene.

Reacting to the incident, Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Mr. Thomas Bariere, condemned the killing, describing it as senseless and heartbreaking.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Communications, Barry Neemana, Bariere expressed concern that the incident occurred only weeks after the killing of Mr. Clement Deegbara J. of Kpon Community.

He said the recurring attacks suggested that criminal elements were attempting to undermine the peace and security of the local government area.

The council chairman called on security agencies to intensify operations across Khana to ensure those responsible are identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He also extended condolences to the family of the deceased and urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding while supporting security agencies with credible information to aid ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incident and said an investigation has commenced.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Grace Iringe-Koko Agabe, said the victim’s body had been deposited in a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

She said: “The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while a full investigation has commenced to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

“Although the family of the deceased has not yet lodged a formal complaint with the Police, they are strongly advised to do so, as this will aid ongoing investigations and facilitate the prompt administration of justice.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains committed to ensuring that all those connected with this incident are identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”