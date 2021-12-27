By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Hope is rising for Akwa Ibom State for rural farmers a group, the National Agricultural Mechanized Cooperative Society (NAMCS) has targeted well over 2000 for empowerment.

Vice President, NAMCS, Aminu Abdulkadir disclosed this in Uyo while inaugurating the state executives, zonal and local government coordinators of the group in the state, stating 70 per cent of the beneficiaries would be women.

According to him, women who are interested in going into full-time farming would be assisted with tractors, poultry facilities, among other mouthwatering incentives.

He said, “studies have shown that agriculture has the in-built capacity to engage millions and alleviate poverty and contribute to sustainable growth and development of Nigeria.

“As individuals, we can contribute to national growth and also improve the standard of living. As a cooperative, we can make remarkable achievements collectively. The idea is to make farming attractive to the people.

“Over 80 per cent of women are unemployed, but the global thinking now is women empowerment. We need to empower women.

“Therefore, we can’t continue to lament and complain. The time to act is now and if you are ready to farm, to work please come. All the programs we have mapped out are feasible and it has been proven.”

State Coordinator, Bishop Esther Udoh in an address, said the program was timely and commended the federal government for policies in agriculture that have made food sufficient even in the face of the dreaded Covid 19.

“As if that was not enough, the federal government has come to further boost our economy, alleviate poverty, create employment, take away our youth from the streets and reduce crime and social vices by establishing 20 poultry farms in each local government area in Akwa Ibom State as well as other agricultural programs.

“ We want to pledge our full support and assure the federal and state governments that the desired result and success are achieved. We also hope that you will begin the training and construction of the project as you have promised soon enough”, she said.

Udoh, however, urged the state executives, zonal and the local government coordinators to brace up for the task ahead.

He lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for investment in the agricultural sector which has led to increasing in the production of “locally and home-made foods.”

Vanguard News Nigeria