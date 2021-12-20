…Says implementation will be a distinction

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has signed into law, the 2022 appropriation Act of over N154.96 billion as passed by the State House of Assembly.

A statement by Ismaila Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, said Yahaya attributed the expeditious passage of the bill into law to harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature in the state.

The governor also used the occasion of the budget signing ceremony to thank the people of the State for their support to his administration and the House of Assembly for the effective and efficient way they handled the budget and other bills sent to them by the Executive arm, saying, “this shows the level of synergy existing among the three arms of government.”

He noted that despite the consequential effects of covid-19, his administration had shown resilience in the implementation of the previous budgets. He expressed confidence that the implementation of the 2022 budget will not be anything short of a distinction.

He stated: “Whether we like it or not, the people are really expecting a lot and our ability to maximize whatever possibility we can get in order to see that we implement projects and programmes that will touch the lives of the ordinary people, is very key and that is why I am not surprised that despite the hard times and despite the problems that the Nigeria’s economy is going through, we did not only take time to provide 54 percent for capital expenditure in the budget but we also ensure through a good framework of prudence and accountability, that we shall deliver 54 percent of this budget to the good people of Gombe State through capital projects”.

As regards the recurrent expenditure, the governor said of all the states in the country, only a few were able to implement the thirty thousand naira minimum wage, saying despite the temporary suspension of the new salary scale due to covid-19, his administration resumed payment as soon as the economy showed signs of recovery.

He praised the mutual understanding between his administration and Labour Unions and by extension the generality of people of the state, maintaining that the Gombe State Government under his leadership has never faulted in ensuring early payment of workers salaries before end of every month.

It was for this reason that the Governor directed the State Ministry of Finance to commence the payment of workers salaries effective Monday, the 20th of this month. He equally said his administration will fulfill the promise of paying N1.5 billion to retirees in the State as part of gratuity that is being owed to them since the past administration.

In his remarks, the speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Luggerewo, said the budget was given expeditious passage because of its contents, which he noted have given priority to the economic development and welfare of the people.

He said after a clause by clause consideration of the budget, the House was impressed to note that the Appropriation has a high percentage ratio of capital expenditure as against recurrent.

The speaker lauded Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for concentrating on people-oriented projects, policies and programmes which he termed as the hallmark of inclusive governance that prioritizes accountability and transparency.

The budget signing ceremony was witnessed by senior government officials, including the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, Speaker and members of the state House of Assembly, Secretary to the state Government, Chief of Staff, Head of Service, Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Planning and Development Partners Coordination among others.