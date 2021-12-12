By Sam Eyoboka

THE Christian Feast of Tabernacles, an annual eight-day festival observed by the God’s Kingdom Society, (GKS) –The Church of the Living God – begins on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Church headquarters, Salem City, Warri, Delta State.

As against the practice in the past when members and friends of the church assembled in Salem City, Warri for the occasion, the festival would be held largely online, with members converging at their service halls within and outside Nigeria, or following through various internet platforms from the privacy of their homes. This is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a letter by Brother Benedict Hart among the sermons to be discoursed by ministers during the one-week celebration which ends on Sunday, December 19, 2021, are “Of what Relevance Is The Feast Of Tabernacles To Mankind In This Age?”; “If God is not a person, how is man the Image of God?”; “Rapture as seen through the Holy Bible”; “Is it by wealth and multitude of worshippers that one determines godliness and true faith?”;“The purpose of God cannot be changed”. “The purpose of the second presence of Jesus Christ”; “Why worshippers of God should always pray and wait on God”.

The address by the Acting President of GKS, Brother Felix E. Adedokun entitled: “Who is on Lord’s side?” will be delivered during the Last and Great Day holy convocation on Sunday, December 19, 2021 by God’s grace.

Other events in the programme include a Sisters’ Assembly, where women will exhort their fellow women on the topics, “What it means to be a spiritual Jewess” and “Marriage, a sacred institution”. Though there will be no processions through the streets of Warri during the Feast, the Sisters will assemble in Salem City on Saturday, December 18, 2021 to present their gifts to the Lord’s Ministry, in support of the work of God. They will also present an address on that occasion. There will also be the blessing of little children and a declaration of faith in God Almighty and His son Jesus Christ by the Laity of the Church.

The GKS has been observing the Feast of Tabernacles since 1935.

