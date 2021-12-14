By Chioma Obinna & Juliet Umeh

Nigeria’s first integrative pharmacy, HealthPlus, has launched West Africa’s first-ever ePharmacy and digital prescription platform.

The ePharmacy would avail Nigerians located anywhere in the world an opportunity to get a prescription from a certified pharmacist and have the medicines delivered promptly.

The Chief Transformational Officer, Mr. Chidi Okoro, said the unique service and the game changing application will facilitate the interaction between patients and health-service providers nationwide.

He noted that this also marks a big step in the democratization of health in Nigeria and providing unprecedented healthcare access for Nigerians in all geographical locations.

According to him, “The HealthPlus ePharmacy is attributed to a rise in the number of internet consumers, increased access to web-based and online services, and the rising implementation of e-prescriptions in hospitals and other healthcare services.

“With 108 million internet users in Nigeria and an estimated 120 million mobile phone holders, HealthPlus is now able to connect more Nigerians to qualified pharmacists and fast track the provision of efficient health care.

“Pharmacists are the first point of care for many Nigerians and are critical to ensure access to essential drugs.

“The HealthPlus ePharmacy platform is following the mission to enhance access to wholesome medicines and good pharmacy care services.

“Customers can now access professional pharmacists online from the comfort of their homes using mobile devices.

CFO HealthPlus Limited, Mr. Ernest Eguasa, also said, “this is a very exciting offering that combines technology and the capabilities of fast-growing sector dynamics of Healthcare and eCommerce in synergy to deliver high-quality customer-centric customer patient care.

He said: “It gives our customers a channel to conveniently get a wide array of their medical needs with the added benefit of One-on-One pharmaceutical consulting through our bespoke ‘Chat with a Pharmacist’ functionality that ensures patients are getting optimum health.”

Vanguard News Nigeria