By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state scout commissioner, Muhammed Lawal Musa Friday raised the alarm over the rampaging fake scout members in Kebbi.

The state scout chief in a press statement said that, the state branch of boy scout of Nigeria have noticed influx of unregistered members wearing scout uniforms and parading themselves as members.

He explained that, a certain politian in kebbi is responsible for the

creation of fake scouts syndicate in Kebbi ” our attention has been drawn on the activities of some fake scouts members who are acting on behalf of the said politician, we wish to warn sternly that, the issue has been reported to the police and other security agencies in the state, all schools, all traditional rulers, ministry of justice.

Also copied include information ministry, women affairs , ministry of health and a host of others, parents, guardians, organizations and stakeholders are by this notice take heed to protect their children from being recruited into such unknown scout group and we will pursue it to its logical conclusion through legal means.