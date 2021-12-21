Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency and has shown a large amount of resilience within the December drain.

Other cryptocurrencies have faced much more adversity. Bitcoin has experienced a much steeper price decline when compared to Ethereum, possibly indicating its strength as a cryptocurrency.

Whereas HUH Token is brand new on the market and seems to be doing more than simply surviving. HUH Token has moved against the bearish trend in the market and has shown promising results, despite only having been publicly available for a short time.

Within HUH Token’s White Paper, there is mention of a social platform that is being created. This platform is referred to as the MetHUH, a clear play on words with the metaverse craze occurring at the moment. The platform is a new take on social media and the influencers that use it.

MetHUH will provide incentives for those who create content and depending on the interaction that content receives, influencers will be compensated differently. This exciting concept is one factor that encourages early purchases of HUH Token. If the MetHUH is universally accepted, early buyers would have stumbled upon one of the best opportunities available to them.

Ethereum is predicted to recover a percentage of its value if it can bounce from its retracement level. This gives hope to many as Ethereum, when compared to other prominent cryptocurrencies, seems to be holding onto a lot more of its value.

December has been an eye-opening experience for many traders. As cryptocurrency is relatively new compared to traditional stocks and shares, it is only natural that new traders panic when the market sees a significant size reduction.

However, if crypto follows a similar trend to that of traditional markets, it often increases in the long run. This rewards those who held on or even purchased during these dips in value. Acquiring some of the more lucrative assets on the planet at a reduced rate is sometimes the optimal response to these price shifts.

Ethereum is still vastly popular and doesn’t appear to be surrendering its dominant position in the market. Moreover, Ethereum 2 is still in the process of being made and will undoubtedly be an exciting prospect.

HUH Token has the advantage of being an exciting new cryptocurrency that can provide wealth for many holders. At the time of writing, HUH Token has had a 2500% increase in price which has resulted in many happy wallet holders. Once HUH Token offers a unique referral system that is easy to use and provides BNB as a direct result.

In order to use the referral system, a HUH Token holder must link their wallet on the HUH Token website. After that, a code will be generated for that wallet holder. That holder can give the token to whomever they wish; there is no limit to the number of people a user can refer. Once that person makes a purchase after using the referral code, the holder who referred them will receive 10% of that purchase redistributed as BNB. This system has shown many users the potential profits they can make by simply checking if others would like to buy into an investment opportunity.

Ethereum and HUH Token look to ignore the bearish trends of the current market status. Each of them is hoping to bounce off their support line in Ethereum’s case and upwards trend line in HUH Token’s scenario. This should result in an increase in value. Ethereum has withstood the test of time and HUH Token is a new exciting opportunity that could result in greater profits in a shorter period of time. What is clear is missing these opportunities at a low cost could result in lesser profits.

