Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas, has commended the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (CNL) and the Itsekiri Oil and Gas Producing /Impacted Communities Development Committee (IPCDC) for its great strides in developing Itsekiri Communities neighbouring CNL’s operation.

The Hon. Commissioner of Delta State, Prince Emmanuel Angbaduba, made this known at the 2021 Annual General meeting of the IPCDC, in Effurun, Warri, Delta State on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Hon Commissioner of the state, who was represented by Dr. Ikoro Efe of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, emphasized the importance of creating an enabling business environment as well as the need for development in the communities

He said, “For us in Government, we are caught between providing an enabling business environment for oil and gas operations while also focusing on developments in the communities. I commend Chevron for supporting development and the IPCDC for executing so many developmental projects.”

In his goodwill message at the occasion, Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) expressed his delight with the Annual General Meeting as it promotes the principles of transparency and accountability.

He stated that the achievements of IPCDC, reinforce CNL’s belief in the superiority of community driven developmental model over other models. “We believe a process that is community-driven can stimulate quicker community development than processes and systems designed without effective participation of community members.

“The greatest success of the GMoU, however, is in meeting its objectives by making communities take the driver’s seat in their own development and ensuring significant empowerment and capacity building opportunities come to our people.”

Esimaje, who was represented by Sam Daibo, Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, further explained his Company’s operating philosophy. “We demonstrate ethical, environmentally responsible, safe, and respectful business practices, everywhere we work. As we would say, we are in the business of driving human progress.

Our primary contribution is by safely developing and delivering affordable and reliable energy that is necessary for social and economic progress. Additionally, we contribute through our work in protecting people and the environment and by investing in health, education, and economic development, he explained.

Chairman IPCDC, Ambassador, Austin Oniyesan, in a presentation giving account of his stewardship added that the IPCDC has impacted over 50,000 community members through hundreds of infrastructural projects, skills acquisition programme for 438 youths, construction of cottage hospitals and health centers as well as women-focused empowerment programmes. He thanked CNL for its financial support and partnership.

“We also awarded scholarships to 649 students at the tertiary level and 844 students at the secondary level. All these would not have been impossible without the support of Chevron and other partners.”

Several community members from Deghele, Tisun, and Omadino respectively attested to the presence of IRDC projects in their communities.

Meanwhile, one of the highlights at the event was the presentation of the audited financial report by Mr. Godspower Mabamidje of Rheriene Mabamidje & Co., the firm responsible for auditing IPCDC. The firm re-affirmed that the financial statement gave a true and fair view of the financial position of IPCDC for the audited period.

The event attracted the presence of key stakeholders and leaders from the constituent communities of the IPCDC as well as Government influencers.